California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Tesla worth $1,376,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 18.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.9% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $82,513,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,049.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,058.50 and a 200 day moving average of $872.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.68, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

