Fure Financial Corp Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 224.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 6.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $380.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.94 and its 200 day moving average is $377.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

