Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average is $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

