Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is HFR Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $502.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.97.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

