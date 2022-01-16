Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10,582.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $79.54 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

