Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.26 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.84. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.