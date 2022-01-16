Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 13,276 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 101.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

