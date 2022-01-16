Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 17,767 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.35.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

