Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $52,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $215.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.72 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

