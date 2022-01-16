Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

FFIV opened at $236.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average is $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

