World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $499.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.82.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

