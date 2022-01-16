World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,906 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 14,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 124,220 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

