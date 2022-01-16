BoringDAO Market Cap Hits $59.20 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $59.20 million and approximately $77,108.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $414.81 or 0.00958821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,723 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

