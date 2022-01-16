Lightning Bitcoin Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $184,553.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00337877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

