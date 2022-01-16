BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $46.59 million and $34,183.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

