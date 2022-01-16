Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Medpace worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $176.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.04. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

