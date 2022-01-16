VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VACNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

OTCMKTS:VACNY traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570. VAT Group has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $52.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

