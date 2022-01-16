T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

TMUS stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

