Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Ferro worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.