Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 222,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,667. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

