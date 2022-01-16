Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Taiyo Yuden stock traded down $11.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.36. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $283.49.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.