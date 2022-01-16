Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Taiyo Yuden stock traded down $11.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.36. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $283.49.
About Taiyo Yuden
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.