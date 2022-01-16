Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 69,945 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,945 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 335,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,085,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

