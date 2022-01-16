SouthState Corp Takes $41,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 26.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 485.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 123.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Brunswick by 7.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of BC stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

