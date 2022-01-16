O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,539 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 69,446 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

AutoNation stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.64 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,529,278. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.