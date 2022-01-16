O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 41,278 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,495,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,320,000 after buying an additional 91,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.3867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKM. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

