O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,279 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 70,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RDY. Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.47. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.