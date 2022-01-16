Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $473.04 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.92.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

