Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,249,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 391,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,078 shares in the last quarter.

IGF opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

