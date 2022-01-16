Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,780 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.54 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

