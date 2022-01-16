Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,478 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after buying an additional 190,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.