ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $114.65 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77.

