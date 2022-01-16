Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 124,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.