ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

RWJ stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66.

