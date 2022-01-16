CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

