ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

