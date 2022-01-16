ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

