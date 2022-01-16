Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.44% of Caesars Entertainment worth $105,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

