Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 362,558 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 362,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,266,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,245,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

monday.com stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.19.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.17.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

