IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

JCI stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

