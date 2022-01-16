Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 32,750 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises approximately 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Leidos worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

