Prospector Partners LLC Has $10.92 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. eBay comprises 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

