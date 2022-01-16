Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

TWLO opened at $215.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.90 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.59. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 3,400 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

