Prospector Partners LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hess by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 622,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Hess by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $93.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

