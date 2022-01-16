Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 4.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $172.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

