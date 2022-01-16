Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,757 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $1,801,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,117 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 221,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 70,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.41 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.