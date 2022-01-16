Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 656.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Best Buy by 41.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 620,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $65,585,000 after buying an additional 181,762 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

BBY opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.