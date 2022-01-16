Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00005041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $143.19 million and $24.15 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00059885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 67,372,392 coins and its circulating supply is 65,608,228 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.