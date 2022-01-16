OKCash Trading Up 3.4% This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1,581.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,218.62 or 0.99826403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00099994 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00032708 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038525 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.00724966 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,121,971 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

