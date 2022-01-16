IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 81 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Equinix by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $875.22.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $746.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $800.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $813.67. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.