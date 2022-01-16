KBC Group NV Sells 28,096 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Yandex worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Yandex by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Yandex by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. Yandex has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

